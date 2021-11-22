Stories for Good: Dances from Nutcracker: Community and holiday tradition

Growing up, two of my favorite things were ballet dance and the Christmas holiday. A perfect merger of the two, I was partial to the story of “The Nutcracker” ballet.

For over 20 years, the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts and Saint Mary’s University’s Fine and Performing Arts Department have put on their own rendition of “The Nutcracker” for the Winona community.

As Winona residents, we can attribute an integral part of our holiday tradition to “The Nutcracker” ballet performed at the Page Theatre on Saint Mary’s University’s campus.

In 2018, my freshman year at Saint Mary’s University, I auditioned for “The Nutcracker.” It was a brand new experience and would be the very first “Nutcracker” that I would get to dance in. I landed two roles: a Party Parent and a Russian Dancer.

I could never have anticipated that dancing in “The Nutcracker” would have such a large impact on my relationships with Winona, my college experience, and dancing. My fondest memories from college are from “The Nutcracker” ballet rehearsals and performances, and having a chance to perform that year was absolutely serendipitous.

The two-act ballet was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This iconic story has had its fair share of adaptations, cultural changes and renditions of choreography that make each performance unique.

I have always associated “The Nutcracker” with joyous and beautiful dancing, and the performance on the Page stage was no less than that.

My appreciation for “The Nutcracker” goes beyond the storyline, music or choreography. I have had the pleasure of working alongside the choreographers Tammy Schmidt, Jessica Dienger and Rachael Ryan.

Being a part of “The Nutcracker” cast has enhanced my experience as a college student. I would never have had the opportunity to collaborate with Winona community members without the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

In this years’ production I have three roles: a Rat Attendant, the Waltz Corps and a Russian Dancer. It seems fitting to start and end my time in Winona with the same role, and it is one of my favorite pieces to dance in all of ballet.

This year, “Dances from the Nutcracker” will be performed at the Page Theatre from Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 5. Evening shows from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 will begin at 6:30 p.m., Saturday’s matinee will begin at 2 p.m., and our final performance on Sunday will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15, and students and senior tickets are $7.

Anyone unable to attend in person can purchase a livestream ticket of any one of the performances at https://app3.jackrabbitclass.com/regv2.asp?id=531243.

More information and COVID-19 protocol is available at https://mca.smumn.edu/classes-programs/dance/dance-repertory-company/

Tickets are on sale now at MCA’s front office during the normal business hours of Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

