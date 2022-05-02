Stories for Good: Celebrating The Longest Day at Steamboat Days

On Saturday, June 18, the Winona Dementia Friendly Community Action Team will celebrate The Longest Day in conjunction with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts. The Action Team wanted to join the festivities of the 75th annual Winona Steamboat Days by celebrating The Longest Day a few days early.

The Longest Day is the summer solstice — the day with the most light. On The Longest Day, people from across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias. Traditionally, The Longest Day is celebrated by the Alzheimer’s Association as a day to fundraise for the organization while engaging with family and friends.

The Action Team has chosen to take The Longest Day celebration and make it a day of music and arts entertainment teamed with dementia awareness for our community.

The purpose of The Longest Day event is to provide education and awareness about dementia and memory loss in the hopes of reducing the stigma of a dementia diagnosis and opening lines of communication about dementia and memory loss among members of the Winona community.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, the Action Team will collaborate with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) for a family-friendly, dementia-friendly entertainment event to celebrate the value of every member of our Winona community.

The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts will have musical and art engagement activities for all ages and abilities. Participants can take part in various stations of arts engagement, such as musical drumming and rhythm sessions and interactive creative arts. The MCA’s youth Main reACTion Improv Troupe will also perform during the event.

The Longest Day Event will include dementia-related informational booths from local nonprofits, assisted living and long-term care facilities, in-home care providers, Winona Public Library, Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Winona Friendship Center and other interested organizations and businesses.

The Winona Dementia Friendly Community Action Team is a group of 15 dedicated members of the Winona community. The Action Team provides meaningful engagement for people living with memory loss, their care partners and supportive members of the community with the dementia friendly choir (the Forget Me Notes), a weekly Memory Café and the monthly SPARK! program at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

