Stories for Good: Celebrating more than 50 years of mental health milestones

As we kick off the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to celebrate the milestones of mental health programming in our rural communities.

It all started back in 1965. Dr. Robert Pfeiler traveled down to Winona from St. Paul to have a conversation with a group of community members about an idea. Dr. Pfeiler, who was the Assistant Medical Director for the State of Minnesota at the time, had been learning about a new model of mental health centers that were popping up around the state. Back in the 1960s, mental health care was often a privilege for the rich and it has been fashionable for the wealthy and prominent to go to a psychiatrist. The new mental health centers made assistance available to all who needed it.

After listening to Dr. Pfeiler explain how the new model of mental health care could work in Winona, the group of community members were eager to get started. Within months, in a small, brick building along Fourth Street in Winona, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center opened its doors. It was the 20th mental health clinic to open in the state that allowed families to pay, if they had the ability to pay, for the service. Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center had three people on staff and together they were able to provide mental health care to the more than 77,000 individuals living in Winona, Houston and Fillmore counties at the time.

