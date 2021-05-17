Stories for Good: Celebrating more than 50 years of mental health milestones

As we kick off the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to celebrate the milestones of mental health programming in our rural communities.
It all started back in 1965. Dr. Robert Pfeiler traveled down to Winona from St. Paul to have a conversation with a group of community members about an idea. Dr. Pfeiler, who was the Assistant Medical Director for the State of Minnesota at the time, had been learning about a new model of mental health centers that were popping up around the state. Back in the 1960s, mental health care was often a privilege for the rich and it has been fashionable for the wealthy and prominent to go to a psychiatrist. The new mental health centers made assistance available to all who needed it.
After listening to Dr. Pfeiler explain how the new model of mental health care could work in Winona, the group of community members were eager to get started. Within months, in a small, brick building along Fourth Street in Winona, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center opened its doors. It was the 20th mental health clinic to open in the state that allowed families to pay, if they had the ability to pay, for the service. Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center had three people on staff and together they were able to provide mental health care to the more than 77,000 individuals living in Winona, Houston and Fillmore counties at the time.
As word spread about Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, more people started walking in the doors for mental health care. Additional clinics opened, more staff were hired and a variety of new mental health programming was created to keep up with the demand. Even with the steady growth, the organization remained dedicated to serving anyone in the community who needed help. This remains true today.
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is one of the leading mental health and substance abuse facilities in rural southeast Minnesota. Our largest clinic is in Winona, with additional clinics in Caledonia, Rushford, Wabasha and Red Wing. We provide mental health services from birth through geriatrics and substance abuse services to children as young as 9. In addition, we provide housing support to adults struggling to live on their own due to their mental illness.
Just as it was founded into our organization from the beginning, our services are available for all who need it and we strive to deliver exceptional, responsive and consumer focused care to meet your needs.
If you want to learn more about who we are and what we offer, go to our website www.hvmhc.org or give us a call 507-454-4341. We are here for you.
Stacy Shones is development director for the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.