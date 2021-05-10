Stories for Good: Catholic Charities’ Community Day Center provides shelter for those in need

The Winona Community Day Center, located downtown at 151 W. Third St., opened in winter 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Winona Community Warming Center is a program of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, and serves as a daytime emergency shelter.

The Day Center serves as a place where adults facing challenges can get food, shelter, and basic necessities, as well as a safe place to be without pressure to leave. Our caring team is able to build rapport and become more familiar with guest situations, and can connect them with other organizations to help improve their situation.

We have assisted with getting people housing, safe harbor from domestic abuse, assistance with mental health, substance abuse, and an alternative to jail for people law enforcement doesn't quite know what to do with.

Since opening, the center has received a very generous reception from the Winona area. From local businesses and nonprofits to churches and other community organizations, we have seen an outpouring of kindness, which has allowed us to offer our guests warm clothing, hygiene products, socks, shoes, snacks, sanitizer, masks, and many other useful items. A special thanks to Steak Shop Catering for providing free meals five days a week including holidays, and the Winona Community Foundation for the initial funding to open the center.