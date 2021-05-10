Stories for Good: Catholic Charities’ Community Day Center provides shelter for those in need

The Winona Community Day Center, located downtown at 151 W. Third St., opened in winter 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Winona Community Warming Center is a program of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, and serves as a daytime emergency shelter.
The Day Center serves as a place where adults facing challenges can get food, shelter, and basic necessities, as well as a safe place to be without pressure to leave. Our caring team is able to build rapport and become more familiar with guest situations, and can connect them with other organizations to help improve their situation.
We have assisted with getting people housing, safe harbor from domestic abuse, assistance with mental health, substance abuse, and an alternative to jail for people law enforcement doesn't quite know what to do with.
Since opening, the center has received a very generous reception from the Winona area. From local businesses and nonprofits to churches and other community organizations, we have seen an outpouring of kindness, which has allowed us to offer our guests warm clothing, hygiene products, socks, shoes, snacks, sanitizer, masks, and many other useful items. A special thanks to Steak Shop Catering for providing free meals five days a week including holidays, and the Winona Community Foundation for the initial funding to open the center.
I want to thank the warmth and kindness of all the volunteers and interns who have given their time and enriched the center with their shared conversation and interest, and also to all those individuals who have contributed financially to help keep everyone safe, warm and fed during this time.
In the future, we look forward to hosting workshops for positive mental health, as well as material security. We will be working to grow our collaborations with trained specialists in our community including Live Well Winona’s Community Hub, Hiawatha Valley’s Peer Support Network, Winona Volunteer Services and other resources. We would like to be the space where you can be met with compassionate volunteers who will help match you to resources during difficult circumstances.
If you have items you would like to contribute that you feel might be useful, you are welcome to stop by any day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Rain gear, snacks and sun gear would be especially appreciated as the seasons change. Even if items are not well suited for our particular guests, we will work with our community partners to find a place where it will be most useful. Any contributions can remain anonymous.
Questions can be directed to me by phone at 507-458-2424, or by email at aneil@ccsomn.org.
Adam Neil is Community Day Center coordinator, Catholic Charities.