Stories for Good: Building community through the outdoors

The sun cast its light across the Mississippi, creating a calming glow on the river that was warm and inviting. It was late afternoon in the beginning of June and a group of 30 people gathered at Prairie Island Campground, milling around and making small talk as they waited. For many, this would be their first time paddling in a canoe. For others, it was their first time experiencing the beauty of the backwaters, nestled behind the mass of trees across the river bank.

The Winona Outdoor Collaborative, a local non-profit that increases accessibility and inclusivity in outdoor recreation, unloaded canoes and helped everyone put on their personal flotation devices before outfiting them with paddles. For the next two hours, this group of strangers would paddle their way through the backwaters together, stopping halfway at a beach in the middle of the Mississippi before heading back to catch the last glimpse of the sun as it set beyond the bluffs.

As the group ended their paddle, the WOC staff watched in awe as strangers became friends right before their eyes —exchanging phone numbers and making plans to paddle together in the future. People who spanned generations and backgrounds were connecting with one another through their shared experience in nature. Moments like these always remind the WOC staff why they do this work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}