Stories for Good: Better tomorrows through Family & Children’s Center’s Day Treatment program

Family & Children’s Center’s Day Treatment program is a certified mental health program designed to meet the needs of children ages 3 to 17 with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties. Goals of the Day Treatment program include improving daily functioning and overall well-being, developing and strengthening positive coping skills, learning to manage and effectively express emotions, increasing self-esteem, learning alternatives to high risk behaviors and building social skills to improve relationships with adults and peers. Ultimately, Day Treatment helps children that are struggling find better tomorrows in their homes, schools and communities.
Day Treatment services are offered three hours per day, Monday through Friday. Groups are offered for youth at various ages and developmental levels, including pre-school, elementary, mid-level and adolescent. Hours of operation are typically in the afternoon during the school year and earlier in the day during the summer. Our team of dedicated staff includes mental health professionals, mental health practitioners and mental health behavioral aides.
Day Treatment utilizes a variety of approaches to create a safe and structured environment. Services include diagnostic assessment, individualized treatment and crisis planning, community support/case management, psychotherapy (individual, group, family), and skills training. Services are tailored to meet the individual’s needs, and this may include therapy or skills services provided outside of the traditional Day Treatment group hours.
Program staff collaborate and coordinate services with all involved community service providers, including schools, county human services, medical providers, other mental health providers, foster or other out of home placement services, and children’s mental health case managers. Family/caregiver involvement is a key component of success within the Day Treatment program. We encourage consistent communication between Day Treatment staff and parents/guardians/family supports through regular phone calls, emails and meetings.
Admission criteria for Day Treatment includes children ages 3 to 17 experiencing severe emotional and behavioral difficulties, experiencing problems at home, school and/or community, having difficulty relating to and interacting with others, and having a primary mental health diagnosis or severe emotional/behavioral disorder. Day Treatment is not appropriate for children who are experiencing psychotic symptoms, children who are unmanageably dangerous to self or others, or children who are best served in a less restrictive environment.
Referrals to Day Treatment may be made by parents/legal guardians, county departments of human services, probation officers, school districts, hospitals and/or other involved agencies/providers. Day Treatment is funded through medical assistance, private insurance or contracted payers. There are immediate openings in Day Treatment at this time. For questions or to make a referral, please contact vsouthworth@fccnetwork.org or 507-615-3115.
Day Treatment is just one of the programs at Family & Children’s Center designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being. To find out more about our continuum of services, from prevention to early intervention and treatment, go to fcconline.org. At Family & Children’s Center, better tomorrows start with us.