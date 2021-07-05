Stories for Good: Better tomorrows through Family & Children’s Center’s Day Treatment program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Program staff collaborate and coordinate services with all involved community service providers, including schools, county human services, medical providers, other mental health providers, foster or other out of home placement services, and children’s mental health case managers. Family/caregiver involvement is a key component of success within the Day Treatment program. We encourage consistent communication between Day Treatment staff and parents/guardians/family supports through regular phone calls, emails and meetings.

Admission criteria for Day Treatment includes children ages 3 to 17 experiencing severe emotional and behavioral difficulties, experiencing problems at home, school and/or community, having difficulty relating to and interacting with others, and having a primary mental health diagnosis or severe emotional/behavioral disorder. Day Treatment is not appropriate for children who are experiencing psychotic symptoms, children who are unmanageably dangerous to self or others, or children who are best served in a less restrictive environment.