Stories for Good: Art and responsibility in crisis

The planning was well underway and many of the previous years’ teachers (along with some new faces) were lined up, and supplies for 600 pairs of hands had been ordered, so this was not an easy decision for the board to make. Unfortunately, the rise in delta variant COVID cases in the area are a cause for concern.

While most of the artists reported being vaccinated and all were informed that they’d be required to wear masks during the event, we recognize that most of the Family Art Day visitors are children — the portion of the population that remains unvaccinated.

As responsible leaders, the RAA board of directors recognized the need to protect not only our artists but the public who would come to enjoy the art. The risk of having even just one of the 600 visitors contracting COVID from an unsuspecting carrier was too great and no one on the board wanted to live with the knowledge that someone got seriously sick because of a public art event.