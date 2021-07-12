Stories for Good: Achieving excellence in volunteering

Winona Volunteer Services relies on more than 250 volunteers (including businesses, congregations and individuals) to successfully deliver its mission “with dedicated volunteers and partners, we help people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner.”
Throughout the past year and a half, our volunteers (new and continuing) committed to serving our neighbors with the Supplemental Food Shelf, Home Delivered Meals, The Clothes Shop, Holiday Projects and a new program Groceries on the Go. WVS could not achieve its mission without these amazing volunteers.
“Volunteers have always been the strength of WVS. Through the process of becoming a Service Enterprise, we raised our bar in the field of volunteer management which has made our organization more driven, sustainable, and better connected,” said Sandra Burke, WVS executive director.
In the summer of 2016, staff, volunteers and the board of directors pursued a designation of Service Enterprise through Points of Light (the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service). We completed an extensive assessment of over 20 hours of cohort training and consulting with the Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement. Then, as part of the certification process, we had to demonstrate, by providing documentation, that we met the standards in 10 different volunteer management practices. We are proud to announce that we earned our national recertification for three more years at the beginning of 2021.
Being a Service Enterprise is a prestigious accomplishment for Winona Volunteer Services. With only 47 other Minnesota Service Enterprises, WVS joins the top 11% of nonprofits nationwide in volunteer management and organizational performance. Pursuing this designation is challenging and requires significant commitment. This process has challenged WVS to create systematic ways of measuring, benchmarking and improving our organization’s volunteer engagement practices.
In the words of Points of Light staff, “it is clear that this organization has remained committed to both integrating volunteers in meaningful and strategic ways and creating a welcoming and supportive experience for the volunteers”. We are proud of the work our volunteers do to sustain Winona Volunteer Services and invite you to join us in showing our appreciation.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities, our services and programs, and how to support our work at www.winonavs.org or by visiting our Facebook page. More information about Points of Lights’ Service Enterprise can be found at www.pointsoflight.org/service-enterprise-program.
Bev Speltz is volunteer coordinator for Winona Volunteer Services.