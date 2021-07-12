Stories for Good: Achieving excellence in volunteering

Winona Volunteer Services relies on more than 250 volunteers (including businesses, congregations and individuals) to successfully deliver its mission “with dedicated volunteers and partners, we help people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner.”

Throughout the past year and a half, our volunteers (new and continuing) committed to serving our neighbors with the Supplemental Food Shelf, Home Delivered Meals, The Clothes Shop, Holiday Projects and a new program Groceries on the Go. WVS could not achieve its mission without these amazing volunteers.

“Volunteers have always been the strength of WVS. Through the process of becoming a Service Enterprise, we raised our bar in the field of volunteer management which has made our organization more driven, sustainable, and better connected,” said Sandra Burke, WVS executive director.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}