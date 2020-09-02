 Skip to main content
Stockton mayor presents county with $1500 donation
Stockton mayor presents county with $1500 donation

Stockton mayor Dave Johannes (bottom row: second to left) presented three checks for $500 to Winona County. The donations were presented to Deputy Adam Carlson (bottom row: second from right), S.O.A.R. president Ray Sylvester (bottom row: far right) and Dive Team leader, Officer Steve Buswell (top row: third from right). 

Stockton Mayor Dave Johannes has given a total of $1,500 to three Winona County programs.

Johannes presented three checks for $500 to the Winona County K-9 Program, the sheriff’s S.O.A.R Program and the Winona County Dive Team.

Each of the checks was given to leaders in the respective programs, from Deputy Adam Carlson to S.O.A.R. president Ray Sylvester and to Dive Team leader, Officer Steve Buswell.

“A big thank-you to the Stockton City Council for making these donations,” Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. “The money will be put to good use.”

