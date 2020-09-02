Stockton mayor presents county with $1500 donation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stockton Mayor Dave Johannes has given a total of $1,500 to three Winona County programs.

Johannes presented three checks for $500 to the Winona County K-9 Program, the sheriff’s S.O.A.R Program and the Winona County Dive Team.

Each of the checks was given to leaders in the respective programs, from Deputy Adam Carlson to S.O.A.R. president Ray Sylvester and to Dive Team leader, Officer Steve Buswell.

“A big thank-you to the Stockton City Council for making these donations,” Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. “The money will be put to good use.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.