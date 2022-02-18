Stockton man arrested for possession of open bottle, DWI

A Stockton man was arrested for possession of open bottle and DWI on Thursday night.
According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, at 9:04 p.m. a deputy was called to Hickory Lane in Stockton with a neighbor calling in to report that a car had struck trash cans in their driveway. The deputy was able to make contact with the vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office said the driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and a blood sample was taken.
Formal charges are pending the results of the blood test results.