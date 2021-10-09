Stephen Sarvi no longer serving as Winona city manager after half a decade

Steve Sarvi is no longer the city manager of Winona as of Friday.

It is unclear if Sarvi, who has held the position since February 2016, initiated the departure or if it was a decision made by the city council.

City staff did say in a release Friday, “The city took no disciplinary action against Stephen Sarvi while he was employed with the city and no data of complaints existed or exist against him as an employee of the city.”

But on Oct. 5, a special meeting was held by the city council to evaluate Sarvi’s performance as city manager in a closed session, which was not the regular annual evaluation.

City staff said in a release that there will be no further comment from the city about Sarvi’s departure.

Assistant City Manager Chad Ubl will become the acting city manager as the city determines their next steps in hiring a new city manager.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.