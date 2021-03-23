Step back into the Winona Public Library to find the right books starting Monday

Next week, the Winona Public Library will take the next step toward once again offering all of its services to the public again.

Starting Monday, patrons will be able to stop by the library to grab books and check them out from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Curbside pickup and computer use in the library will continue to be offered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To step in the library to pick out books, appointments are required.

To set up an appointment, visit winona.lib.mn.us. Appointments are available in 20-minute slots.

Those visiting during their appointments will enter through the 5th street entrance, due the children’s department being under construction.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.