 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Step back into the Winona Public Library to find the right books starting Monday
0 comments
alert featured

Step back into the Winona Public Library to find the right books starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Library

Winona Public Library.

 Winona Daily News file photo

Next week, the Winona Public Library will take the next step toward once again offering all of its services to the public again.

Starting Monday, patrons will be able to stop by the library to grab books and check them out from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Curbside pickup and computer use in the library will continue to be offered.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To step in the library to pick out books, appointments are required.

To set up an appointment, visit winona.lib.mn.us. Appointments are available in 20-minute slots.

Those visiting during their appointments will enter through the 5th street entrance, due the children’s department being under construction.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News