Step back into the Winona Public Library to find the right books starting Monday

Next week, the Winona Public Library will take the next step toward once again offering all of its services to the public again.
Starting Monday, patrons will be able to stop by the library to grab books and check them out from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Curbside pickup and computer use in the library will continue to be offered.
To step in the library to pick out books, appointments are required.
To set up an appointment, visit winona.lib.mn.us. Appointments are available in 20-minute slots.
Those visiting during their appointments will enter through the 5th street entrance, due the children’s department being under construction.
