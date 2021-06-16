Steamboat Days kicks off in Winona

The 74th annual Steamboat Days kicked off Wednesday in Winona after a break last year due to COVID-19.

The community will have the chance to enjoy a variety of events over the the next few days and weekend.

Thursday's lineup includes a kid's fishing contest and the opening of the carnival, along with two live music shows including Matt Browne and The Redemption Road.

The carnival will continue to be a staple during the festivities throughout the entire weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To kick off the weekend on Friday, there will be community opportunities to gather together such as a kiddie parade in the morning, a softball tournament and live music.

The festivities will move into Saturday with more tournaments including softball, volleyball, and cornhole; a race; and a breakfast, along with more live music.

The annual grand parade and fireworks will be held Sunday, entertaining crowds along with more softball.

The parade will feature the four-foot tall Police Officer “Hugh the True Blue” robotic puppet, Miss Minnesota 2020 Kathryn Kueppers and Miss Minnesota Outstanding Teen Bella Grill.