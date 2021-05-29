Steamboat Days comeback signals beginning of return to normalcy

Events like the car show, the Grande Day Parade, Kiddie Parade, concert at Lake Park and the fireworks show were suddenly back on the table, and the Steamboat Day Festival Committee was quick to announce the development.

The Beverage Garden was also announced to be open through the entirety of the festival — along with nightly entertainment — and that the Gold Star Amusements carnival, along with various food vendors and the Kiddie Parade, would be held on Friday, June 18.

Graves did note, however, that some events will not be back, even with the lifting of COVID restrictions.

Child-oriented events like the concert after the Kiddie Parade and the Tractor Pedal Pull won’t be returning this year, as Graves said he and his team are trying to be respectful of families with children while the pandemic is ongoing.

There is also the matter of planning when it comes to those events:

“We just don’t have the time or the ability to go through with that and to do it safely,” Graves said.

Mayor Scott Sherman expressed particular enthusiasm for the return of the festival, saying he is excited to see it back in its “proper form.”

