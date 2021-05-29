Steamboat Days comeback signals beginning of return to normalcy

After a 2020 absence that illustrated the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of Winona Steamboat Days this June feels like a bold step toward normalcy.
When the four-day event was approved to return by the Winona City Council earlier this month, it was pitched as a scaled down version from past years due to the pandemic.
Winona Steamboat Festival Association vice president Jeremy Graves said much of those restrictions related to crowd-control and how events — like a parade, for example — would be difficult to effectively manage given the CDC’s guidelines.
“We weren’t sure how we were going to be able to follow the guidelines as best as we could while staying safe according to what was laid out,” Graves said.
But even at that, Graves and his team had a plan in place in case the restrictions loosened, and they included them in their license agreement with the city.
This plan was simply called “Exhibit B” and essentially acted as a “what if?” for the possible rollback of COVID restrictions.
Lo and behold, a couple of weeks after the festival’s approval, the CDC announced its rollback of several health and safety guidelines for fully vaccinated people and, suddenly, Steamboat Days was allowed to safely host nearly all of its regular annual events. “Exhibit B” no longer seemed like a fantasy.
Events like the car show, the Grande Day Parade, Kiddie Parade, concert at Lake Park and the fireworks show were suddenly back on the table, and the Steamboat Day Festival Committee was quick to announce the development.
The Beverage Garden was also announced to be open through the entirety of the festival — along with nightly entertainment — and that the Gold Star Amusements carnival, along with various food vendors and the Kiddie Parade, would be held on Friday, June 18.
Graves did note, however, that some events will not be back, even with the lifting of COVID restrictions.
Child-oriented events like the concert after the Kiddie Parade and the Tractor Pedal Pull won’t be returning this year, as Graves said he and his team are trying to be respectful of families with children while the pandemic is ongoing.
There is also the matter of planning when it comes to those events:
“We just don’t have the time or the ability to go through with that and to do it safely,” Graves said.
Mayor Scott Sherman expressed particular enthusiasm for the return of the festival, saying he is excited to see it back in its “proper form.”
“I think everyone is anxious to get back out and see people in person again, and I know that we’ve (already) been doing that with some of our events like Midwest Music Fest and Dine-Out Downtown,” he said.
Sherman described Steamboat Days as an event that not only brings people from all over town together, but the region as well. With that, though, he also cautioned attendees to be careful, specifically if they have not been fully vaccinated yet:
“Be considerate of others, in all respects, as we’re starting to feel out our new normal as we move out of the pandemic here.”
As for anything he is particularly excited for, Sherman mentioned the parade, calling it a great way for the community to come together.
As for something he didn’t seem to express particular excitement for, he mentioned that he will be sitting in the dunk-tank on Saturday, June 19.
“I can’t say I’m looking forward to it, but I’m preparing myself mentally to get wet about 500 times in an hour,” he joked.
Winona Steamboat Days will be held June 16-20. The Car Show will be held one week after the festival on Saturday, June 26.
While visitors are in town for Steamboat Days, they can also view what else Winona has to offer year round:
For starters, there’s the rocky landmark that many identify with Winona: Sugar Loaf. By hiking up the adjacent trails to this 85-foot-tall beacon just off of Hwy. 61 and 43, visitors can get a stunning view of the entirety of Winona.
If heights aren’t one’s forte, then there’s always Lake Park over on West Lake Street, which is situated, in part, near the foot of Sugar Loaf. Included in the area are a beach, rose garden with gazebo, bandshell, dock and boat fishing and much more. The city describes the path around the lake as “flat and easy,” making it a great location for families to ride or walk with children.
Perhaps it’s too hot outside and a visitor is looking for some respite indoors. Fortunately, there’s plenty to find, and one could start by visiting the Winona County History Center at 160 Johnson Street. As mentioned by its name, the history center contains a thorough portal into Winona’s past, offering many exhibits that detail Winona’s storied history.
The history center also contains a shop that offers locally-made items from area artisans, like jewelry, knits, pottery, photography and art prints among others.
After visiting the history center — if history is still on a visitor’s mind — a trip to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka at 646 East Fourth Street can also be on the cards. Constructed in 1894 through 1895, the church features a Romanesque-style in the form of a Greek cross.
But what about food? A cornerstone in Winona is the famed Bloedow’s Bakery, which has been serving up original recipes—from their donuts, rolls and bread — since 1924. Located at 451 East Broadway, one cannot leave Winona without trying Bloedow’s.
When the day is done, and perhaps a visitor is exhausted and wanting to be at one with nature, they could rent a tent and sleeping bag and spend the night at Prairie Island Campgrounds at 1120 Prairie Island Road. The campground also offers bike rentals, stand-up paddle boards, canoes, kayaks and numerous high-end equipment at a reasonable price.
Nothing spells the end of a good day in Winona like taking in the stars and experiencing a type of peace that only southeastern Minnesota can provide.
For more information on Winona Steamboat Days, visit www.winonasteamboatdays.com, and for more information on tourism and landmarks in Winona, please visit www.visitwinona.com.