Steak Shop Catering’s Chicken Que to benefit Ready Set School

On Tuesday, March 29 between 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Steak Shop Catering will sell chicken dinners with a portion of the sales benefiting Ready Set School.
Dinners include ½ chicken, potato salad or baby potatoes, baked beans, roll and butter for $11. Pre-orders needed at 507-452-3150. Steak Shop Catering is located at 301 E Mark Street in Winona.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. Learn more at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.