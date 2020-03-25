Statewide Stay-At-Home order echoed by city; to go in effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Winonans are being asked to stay at home beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m. as the city attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order comes on the heels of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s issuing a State-At-Home order for the entire state.

“This is just the next step of our response to COVID-19 to ensure residents’ health and safety,” city manager Steve Sarvi said in a release Wednesday afternoon. “The city was prepared for this announcement, and all of our services that protect and serve all residents are fully functioning.”

Meetings involving the Winona City Council and other city services are being delivered remotely until it is determined they can be held in person again.

Mayor Mark Peterson added that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 depends on community cooperation.

“Make sure to look out for your neighbors during this stressful and uncertain time,” Peterson said.

The city is asking residents to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for them to leave.

Necessary reasons for a person to leave their home include going to the doctor, the grocery store, making deliveries to sick or homebound friends and family and work if their employer has deemed it essential.