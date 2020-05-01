State: Sauer Health Care's infection prevention practices inadequate

Staff members were asked to note their own symptoms and temperatures when entering the building. The screenings did not start to occur until March 19 and were not consistently completed fully, the state determined.

The screenings did not show evidence that people who had temperatures higher than 99 degrees were further evaluated.

During the investigation, Sauer Health Care’s director of nursing said that staff were expected to work if their temperatures were below 100 degrees and if they did not show other symptoms of COVID-19, the state said.

Some staff were sent home during the outbreak and were tested for the virus.

The director of nursing said that active screening was not possible because of a lack of staffing, the state said.

National and state health organizations recommended highly limited visitor access in congregate care facilities starting on March 13.

From March 13 to March 16, 55 visitors were still allowed in Sauer Health Care without having any health-related information recorded about them.

The director of nursing said questions about their health were being asked, but the answers were simply not being recorded, the state said.