State offering housing payments to those financially affected by COVID-19

Winona County, as well as the rest of the state, is offering payments in order to keep people in their homes during COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Housing Assistance programs covers rent, mortgage and related expenses for homeowners and renters whose income is below 300 percent of federal guidelines and have past due housing expenses caused by illness, unemployment and other issues due to COVID-19.
However, a priority will be given to those at or below 200 percent.
Semcac will be running the program in Winona County and interested parties can find additional information at www.semcac.org/covid-19-housing-assistance-program-chaps.
The city has provided the income limits at 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines:
- Household of 1: $38,280
- Household of 2: $51,720
- 3: $65,160
- 4: $78,600
- 5: $92,040
- 6: $105,480
(Add $13,400 for each additional household member)
Winona County also offers another program for homeowners and renters experiencing financial trouble due to COVID-19.
SEMMCHRA offers Emergency Assistance Grants to eligible renters and homeowners who meet its guidelines and have lost income due to COVID-19 that has not been replaced.
SEMMCHRA has more information about each program online at www.semmchra.org/covid-19. Those interested can also contact SEMMCHRA’s Amy Gusa at 651-565-2638 ext. 222, or agusa@semmchra.org.
