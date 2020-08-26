State offering housing payments to those financially affected by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County, as well as the rest of the state, is offering payments in order to keep people in their homes during COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance programs covers rent, mortgage and related expenses for homeowners and renters whose income is below 300 percent of federal guidelines and have past due housing expenses caused by illness, unemployment and other issues due to COVID-19.

However, a priority will be given to those at or below 200 percent.

Semcac will be running the program in Winona County and interested parties can find additional information at www.semcac.org/covid-19-housing-assistance-program-chaps.

The city has provided the income limits at 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines:

Household of 1: $38,280

Household of 2: $51,720

3: $65,160

4: $78,600

5: $92,040

6: $105,480

(Add $13,400 for each additional household member)

Winona County also offers another program for homeowners and renters experiencing financial trouble due to COVID-19.