St. Paul Engineer Corps seeking feedback on Mississippi management plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a draft programmatic Environmental Assessment released earlier this month and will accept comments through May 8.
The assessment focuses on the Corps' floodplain management activities along the Mississippi River between the Upper St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis to the area downstream of Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Corps staff are proposing a set of forest management practices, including site preparation, planting and seeding, prescribed burns and biological control, to actively manage the floodplain forest.
Such practices are designed to help restore, create and enhance the forest habitat.
A draft environmental assessment describing the project and the environmental impacts in detail can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.
Questions on the project or comments on the EA can be directed to LeeAnn Glomski, project biologist, at 651-290-5595 or LeeAnn.M.Glomski@usace.army.mil.
Please address all formal written correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 Fifth St. E., Suite 700, St. Paul, MN 55101.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.