St. Martin’s 31st Annual Strawberry Fest set for June 12

The St. Martin’s 31st Annual Strawberry Fest will be held Sunday, June 12, in Sinclair Park, across from St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 328 E. Broadway, Winona.

Chicken dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are tickets are $11 (½ chicken, potato salad, baked beans, bun and beverage). Hot dog plates will also be available.

Dinner tickets are available for purchase in advance at the church and school offices or at the ticket booth the day of the event, which will be held rain or shine.

Strawberry desserts will also be available for purchase the day of the event, which will include children’s activities, fellowship and fun!

