St. John Nepomucene Parish of Winona will hold its annual Fall Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The festival will be held in the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church Hall at 603 E. Fourth St. in Winona.
The theme of this year’s festival is Magic Kingdom. Lunch will be served both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a Big Ticket, quilt/cash raffles, silent auction, candy/bake sale booth, gift card raffle and children’s games. Chair massages will be available Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
