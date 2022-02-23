 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles man injured in crash

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A St. Charles man was injured in a crash after his vehicle rolled Tuesday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol, Tayton Jeremy Brouwer, 21, was driving westbound on Interstate 90 at 12:10 p.m, when the Ford Edge he was driving left the roadway and rolled. The airbag was deployed as a result, state patrol said.

According to the State Patrol, Brouwer was transported to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries. At the time of the crash Brouwer was wearing a seatbelt, state patrol said.

No alcohol was involved in the crash, according to state patrol.

There was snow and ice on the road at the time of the crash.

Outside agencies assisting on the crash were St. Charles Police Department, Lewiston Ambulance and St. Charles Fire.

