St. Charles man arrested for DWI

A St. Charles man was arrested for DWI Sunday afternoon.
According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, at 12:34 p.m, deputies responded to St. Charles to assist with an altercation taking place at a local bar.
One of the subjects from the altercation left prior to the deputies arriving, the sheriff's office said. That subject was quickly tracked down by deputies and arrested for DWI.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Joshua Mark McDermott was arrested for third-degree DWI and was tested at the county jail, with his BAC testing a .21.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
