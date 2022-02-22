St. Charles man arrested for DWI

A St. Charles man was arrested for DWI Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, at 12:34 p.m, deputies responded to St. Charles to assist with an altercation taking place at a local bar.

One of the subjects from the altercation left prior to the deputies arriving, the sheriff's office said. That subject was quickly tracked down by deputies and arrested for DWI.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Joshua Mark McDermott was arrested for third-degree DWI and was tested at the county jail, with his BAC testing a .21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.