St. Charles leads the way in Winona County for census response rate so far

St. Charles is leading the way for Winona County when it comes to the 2020 census and filling out responses, with 80.2% of the community's households having completed the census, according to the July update released Monday.

As for other communities in the county, Winona is at 68.8%; Goodview is at 73.8%; Lewiston is at 72.8%; Stockton is at 68%; Altura is at 72.8%; Dakota is at 79.3%; Utica is at 61.5%; and Elba is at 57%.

Overall, Winona County has had 71.1% of its household's respond, falling behind Minnesota overall response rate of 71.4%.

Nationally, Minnesota is much higher than the country's response rate with the national response rate only being at 61.9%.

Non-response phone interviews will kick off in July, with non-response door-to-door follow ups in August through October.

"The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade," the 2020 Census website explains.