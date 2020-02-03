Squarespace offers Winonans free year of website development after Winona Ryder Super Bowl ad

Squarespace is giving back to Winonans after the company featured Winona Ryder in its Super Bowl commercial Sunday.
All residents of Winona older than 16 will be able to use the company’s website design site for free for a year.
“We’re grateful to the town of Winona for joining us on this creative journey, and we want to give back to the place that has already given us so much. … We hope this will provide a platform for the people and places that make up Winona, and support the small businesses and entrepreneurs who help the community thrive,” Squarespace said in the announcement Monday.
The gift covers any of their annual plans — which normally range in cost from $144 to $480 — and includes a free domain.
The website must be started by April 10.
Winonans can visit one of the Blooming Grounds Coffee House locations in Winona, starting Feb. 10, for a code and instructions to redeem this offer.
Squarespace wants to help make sure Winonans take full of advantage of this offer with ease. The company will be hosting a live webinar at 4 p.m. March 10 for people to learn how to create their own websites.
To register for the webinar, visit www.learning.squarespace.com/custom-webinars/getting-started-winona.
