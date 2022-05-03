Spring Seasonal Saturday Event at MMAM scheduled for May 14

On Saturday, May 14, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will oﬀer its popular arts access program, Seasonal Saturday.

Seasonal Saturdays are fun-ﬁlled, inviting days oﬀering $1 admission, free transportation, a themed art activity, artist-led programming, live music in the galleries and 30-minute tours related to MMAM’s current exhibitions and the changing theme of each event.

This program is oﬀered quarterly, or once per season.

“We were overjoyed with the turnout for our winter Seasonal Saturday in March after a long pandemic break,” said Heather Casper, curator of education. “People were so excited and grateful for the opportunity to do something fun and diﬀerent with their friends and family.”

Over 77% of March attendees surveyed said that events like Seasonal Saturdays are very important to their social, mental and physical well-being.

March survey results also showed that attendees rated Seasonal Saturdays at 4.92/5 in achieving the event’s goal in making the arts more available to all people.

“We have an awesome line-up of special activities for May 14, including our ﬁrst-ever food truck,” Casper said.

Apothik Food Truck will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling “sinfully delicious food” that can be eaten on the MMAM’s riverwalk patio area.

Activities for May’s spring Seasonal Saturday will focus around the theme “Feel the Rhythm'' and celebrate Sonja Peterson's exhibition, What the Tradewinds Brought.

Peterson, a Minneapolis artist, will demonstrate her ﬁne cut paper technique from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be live music in the galleries by jazz guitarist Liberty Kohn and bass player Lee Windsperger, from 11 a.m. to noon, and the clarinet ensemble, Winds of Winona, will perform in the gallery from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be an art-making project adaptable for all ages and abilities that will entail cutting and layering paper to create a luminescent paper scene.

For children of all ages, resident storytelling artist Laura Armstrong will lead three “Super Awesome Storytimes” at 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, there will be a special bingo gallery game available all day to play and earn a prize, and the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts will be onsite making music with kids.

Every hour, MMAM staﬀ and tour guides will oﬀer 30-minute tours to introduce participants to the exhibitions.

There will be a “MMAM Highlights Tour” focusing on select paintings in the American and European exhibitions, and to celebrate the theme of “Feel the Rhythm,” there will be a special tour called “In the Groove” that will explore the visual rhythm in select artworks on view at MMAM.

All tours will use assistive listening devices to allow participants to better hear their tour guide.

Project FINE will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to oﬀer interpretation for our Spanish and Hmong speaking participants.

For more information and for a detailed schedule of events, please visit mmam.org/seasonal-saturdays or call the museum at 507-474-6626.

MMAM is offering free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Please call 507-454-6666 to schedule your ride.

Seasonal Saturdays are arts access program days with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to ﬁne arts for everyone.

MMAM developed Seasonal Saturdays in 2018 to change, expand and enrich the way we connect with our community in Winona.

Mark your calendars for the summer Seasonal Saturday on August 14 and the fall Seasonal Saturday on November 12.

Seasonal Saturdays are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Seasonal Saturdays are also supported by sponsors: WNB Financial, Winona Foundation, Winona Community Foundation, BNSF, media sponsor The Water Main, Minnesota Public Radio, Coca-Cola of Winona, and Doug Troke, Farmers Insurance.

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is a nonproﬁt art museum that engages visitors in meaningful visual art experiences through education and exhibitions that explore the ongoing and historic human relationship with water.

Located in Winona, the purpose-built museum is located on the banks of the Mississippi River and boasts six galleries, an educational and events space and a destination retail shop on its seven-acre riverside campus.

