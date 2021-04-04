Spring renewal for 'You Finish the Story'

Or drop off at the Winona Public Library’s original 5th Street entrance.

Here’s the start of the story:

He had gotten his second vaccination shot yesterday and his arm still hurt as he slipped on his jacket and picked up his suitcase. He put his face mask on and slipped out his door, shutting it quietly. As he settled behind the wheel of his car, he realized he was nervous, more nervous than he could recall being over the last year.

The pandemic and its isolation had let him put off this much-needed trip and now that he was vaccinated, he no longer had an excuse not to go. He didn’t know what he would say to them when he got there. He hoped the words would come when needed but he wasn’t sure. Maybe his presence would be enough.