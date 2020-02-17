MONEY CREEK TOWNSHIP — One man is dead and another suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in a crash Sunday evening in Houston County.
Casey Daniel Knutson, 26, of Spring Grove, Minn., was killed after his Honda Accord collided with a Ford F-150, driven Dan William Michaelis, 69, of Winona, on Hwy. 76, according the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities say the crash happened about 6:45 p.m. near mile marker 27.
Michaelis was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Neither of the drivers was wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
