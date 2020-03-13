Spring flood forecast improves for La Crosse, Winona areas

There’s good news in our flood forecast, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

We can still expect some flooding along the Mississippi River this spring, but the weather service says there’s much less chance of moderate to major flooding than the previous prediction.

The change reflects the gradual snow melt across our region during the past couple of weeks.

For the most part, snow pack has melted in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

There is still snow pack up north, of course. The weather service says snow across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin has water equivalent of 1 to 6 inches plus, and we’ll see that make its way downstream in the coming weeks.

Flooding along Mississippi tributaries is expected to be normal to slightly above normal.

As always, significant rainfall (and, dare we say, snowfall) would have an impact on the prediction.

There are several factors that lead to the caution about flooding this spring:

• River levels already are above normal for this time of year.