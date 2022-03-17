Spreading their wings: International Owl Center hosts online auction for Ukraine aid

With violence escalating in Ukraine, the International Owl Center has found a unique way to provide some help to Ukrainian children.

The center in Houston is hosting an online auction of different pieces of artwork that it has received from Ukrainian children, with all of the proceeds going to UNICEF and their efforts in Ukraine.

For Executive Director Karla Bloem, there wasn't a better way to utilize the art than to help the children involved in the conflict.

"When things broke out in Ukraine, we knew we had all this art from Ukraine. We didn't know how much we had. I knew we had some and so I just shared some of the pictures on our social media, along with artwork from children from Russia, as they're being impacted in some ways also," Bloem said.

"And it really touched people and we had so many people respond to it and share it and many asked, 'Can we buy some of this artwork,' and then I also shared it in one of our E-newsletters for the owl center ... and again, really strong response."

The artwork is part of a collection of hundreds of submissions the center receives for its coloring contest that was started in 2003.

"Staff went through all the art we had in storage and we realized we had over 300 pieces," Bloem said.

In the process of setting up the online auction, Bloem was thankful for the help she received from the Houston Area Community Foundation, as well as the technology from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, SMIF.

"It was way easier because Jayne Overstreet who works for SMIF ... She's just doing this as an independent volunteer. She's the one that's done the bulk of the setting up," Bloem said.

While this is the first online auction for the center, it has had its fair share of auctions with the support of the Houston community. But this auction for Bloem means just a little bit more.

"I feel very blessed that we're in the position we're in, where we can help connect people who want to help the kids and the people in Ukraine," Bloem said.

Bloem added the "real connection" is made with the children of Ukraine as this is all work "made with their own hands and their own creativity."

There will be multiple auctions for the artwork coming in future weeks. The first auction opened March 16 and will close on March 20 at 8 p.m. Future auction dates will be announced on the center's website and social media pages.

To learn more about the International Owl Center or partake in the auction, visit https://www.internationalowlcenter.org/

