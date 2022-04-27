Spike of COVID-19 cases continues in Winona County; 74 more cases confirmed

Seventy-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County from April 20 to April 26 by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The case increase is over 40% more than the previous week, when 52 cases were confirmed. The increase in cases has been a trend in the county during the past month.

No new deaths were reported during this time.

As of April 26, the county's totals had reached 12,853 cases and 72 deaths.

As for vaccinations, 63.9% of Winona County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while 61.3% have received a full vaccine series and 42.8% are fully up to date on their recommended doses.

A 0.1% increase compared to the previous week was experienced for those who have received a full COVID-19 vaccine series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

