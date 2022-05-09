Special primary for the 1st Congressional District scheduled for May 24

A special primary will be held for the first Minnesota Congressional District on May 24 to replace Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.

Polling places will be open on May 24 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Secretary of State's website lists 20 individuals who have filed for candidacy for the position.

As members of the Republican party, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Ken Navitsky, Brad Finstad, Jeremy Munson, Kevin Kocina, Roger Ungemach, Matt Benda, J.R. Ewing, Jennifer Carnahan, and Nels Pierson are running.

As members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, Richard W. Painter, George H. Kalberer, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, Jeff Ettinger, Rick DeVoe, Warren Lee Anderson, James Rainwater, and Candice Deal-Bartell are filed for the election.

Under Legal Marijuana Now, Richard B. Reisdorf is running.

Similarly, under Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis, Haroun McClellan is running.

Constituents who are eligible to vote and who participate in the primary will choose one candidate in the party they most affiliate with.

A special election will be held for the position on Aug. 9.

The election is for the district as it is currently designated, with the winner taking over the position until January when a new term for the position will start with the winner of this year's general election.

Winona will remain in District 1 when the redistricting is enacted for the next term.

If a primary is needed for the next term's election, that primary will also occur on the Aug. 9 ballot.

The regular general election will occur on Nov. 8.

To learn more about voting, find polling places, request an absentee ballot, or pre-register to vote, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

Absentee ballots can also be requested at the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Office located at 202 West Third Street in Winona. Early voting can also take place there.

