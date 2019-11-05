A special election is being held today in District 4 for the Winona Area Public Schools school board.
Current board member Jim Schul does not have a competitor for this position.
Residents who live in District 4 can vote until 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1303 Homer Road.
Wonder what voter turnout will be seeing they are asking the most rural district to come to town to vote. Not convinced this election followed the laws for posting and even looking for competition, never got an answer when I asked about them missing the posting deadline last summer.
