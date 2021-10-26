Special downtown Winona walking tour offers Halloween history

Take a closer look at the historical places and people of Winona with a Winona County Historical Society walking tour on Saturday, Oct. 30 or Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

For this last walking tour weekend of the season WCHS takes you on a special Halloween downtown tour with some haunted and Halloween history mixed in. Brush up on your local trivia for prizes.

Tours start and end at the History Center, are an hour long and cost $10 or $6 for members. Sign up by calling 507.454.2723 ext. 0. Best for ages 13 and up. Sponsored by WNB Financial.

Find more to do with the Winona County Historical Society at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.

