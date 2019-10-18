This weekend will be one full of new ideas and creative thinking during Space Apps Winona at Winona State University’s Krueger Library.
The free two-day event — scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday — is a local branch of the 2019 NASA International Space Apps Challenge.
The annual event, according to the challenge’s website, was created to help people “use NASA’s open data to build innovative solutions to challenges we face on Earth and in space.”
This will be the eighth year that Space Apps is held and the third year it’s at WSU. Last year, Space Apps had more than 18,000 participants, with branches at more than 200 locations in 75 countries, according to the challenge’s website.
The challenges included in the event vary each year. This year, there are 26 challenges for participates. The questions and topics are open-ended, letting people be creative and use they skills they already have.
Eric Wright, computer science lab director at WSU and local organizer of the event, said that the challenges range in how hard and complex they are. He remembered that one year a challenge was creating a “90-second video about how the Earth is cool.”
Another example Wright recalled from a previous year was a challenge that asked people to think of ways to convince others to live in a small space, including setting up a floor plan.
Past solutions to challenges have included software apps, interactive acoustic maps, virtual reality experiences and educational games.
Earth’s Oceans, Our Moon, Planets Near and Far, To the Stars, and Living in our World are the challenge categories for this year’s event.
The solutions formed by the participants, according to Wright, are open source. NASA, if interested, could continue developing the ideas or allow other contractors to do so.
Judges will examine the solutions at the end of the weekend, and prizes will be awarded. But the prizes, Wright said, are not meant to be the point of the event.
“The real goal is to get together, collaborate and learn something new,” Wright said. “Explore something that you weren’t previously familiar with. Work with people who you haven’t worked with before, or people from different fields. That’s the real goal.”
As for what Wright enjoys during the event, he said, “I really like to help people make us of different tools than they typically would.”
He said he likes to help people move out of their comfort zone when it comes to tools used during the challenges.
Sine Space Apps Winona has been held at WSU, the number of participants have increased. The first year, there were about 12 people, while the second year had about 33 people. This year, Wright is hoping for between 30 and 50 participants.
If people are unable to come for the whole event, Wright said, there will likely be a way to include them in some way.
He said that people who are also just interested in checking out new technology — which he said is set to include on-site robotics — and learning about Space Apps are also welcome.
