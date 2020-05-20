Southeast to hold virtual open houses

×
Minnesota State College Southeast will host two virtual open houses for students considering college options on May 27 and June 3.
The Winona Trades Open House will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. May 27 and the Transportation Programs Open House will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. June 3.
Both sessions will be hosted via Zoom, and advance registration is required by visiting www.southeastmn.edu.
