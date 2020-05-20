You are the owner of this article.
Southeast to hold virtual open houses
Southeast to hold virtual open houses

Minnesota State College Southeast will host two virtual open houses for students considering college options on May 27 and June 3.

The Winona Trades Open House will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. May 27 and the Transportation Programs Open House will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. June 3.

Both sessions will be hosted via Zoom, and advance registration is required by visiting www.southeastmn.edu.

