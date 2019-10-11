{{featured_button_text}}

Homemade soups will be served starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 222 E. Broadway.

The menu of soups includes corn chowder, chicken with wild rice, cheese chowder (vegetarian), chili and chicken noodle.

Tickets, which cost $5, will be available at the door. A roll and beverage is included, and desserts will be available for 50 cents each.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go to The Warming Center.

