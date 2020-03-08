Soup and sandwich supper is Thursday at Winona church

×
Church of St. John Nepomucene of Winona will serve its annual soup and sandwich supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church Hall, 603 E. Fourth St., Winona.
The meal will include homemade chicken noodle soup, ham salad sandwiches, beverages and a variety of homemade desserts. The public is invited and tickets are available at the door. The church hall is handicapped accessible.
Kylie Mullen
