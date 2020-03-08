You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Soup and sandwich supper is Thursday at Winona church
0 comments

Soup and sandwich supper is Thursday at Winona church

{{featured_button_text}}

Church of St. John Nepomucene of Winona will serve its annual soup and sandwich supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church Hall, 603 E. Fourth St., Winona.

The meal will include homemade chicken noodle soup, ham salad sandwiches, beverages and a variety of homemade desserts. The public is invited and tickets are available at the door. The church hall is handicapped accessible.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News