Some local COVID-19 vaccine doses now available to those 12+ years old

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now being allowed in more teens, starting at 12 years old and up, Winona Health is offering its clinic Saturday to anyone falling in the newly extended age group.

The clinic, which is the second one open to this larger age group this week, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

No scheduled appointments will be offered during the weekend clinic, with walk-ins instead being accepted.

A second dose of the vaccine will be required in three weeks at Winona Health. Two weeks after such dose patients will be fully vaccinated against the quickly spreading disease.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Ave. in Winona.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information about this clinic and future Winona Health clinics, visit winonahealth.org.

As of Tuesday, in Winona County, 23,293 residents -- 54.6% of the county -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 21,186 -- 49.7% of the county -- have finished a vaccine series.

Of residents 65 years old or older, 87.8% have received at least one dose.

Of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 61.7% have also received at least one dose.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.