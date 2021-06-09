'Small Town Saturday Night Concert Series' coming to Caledonia

Mainspring has announced a new concert series launching this summer. The “Small Town Saturday Night Concert Series” will feature singer-songwriters performing in Caledonia on three Saturday nights in July and August.

The series will kick off on Saturday, July 10 with Humbird, an Americana folk trio from Minneapolis. Saturday, July 24 features Jerrika Mighelle from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, known for her singular vocals and folk sound. Rounding out the series on Saturday, August 14 will be local singer-songwriter Aaron VanRavenhorst.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All concerts will be held outdoors at the United Methodist Church lawn (308 N Kingston St., Caledonia) and will start at 6 p.m. with seating beginning at 5:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at mainspringmn.org/programs.

Thanks to the support of local sponsors Caledonia Haulers and State Farm Insurance and a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, tickets are $10/person or free for children 12 and under. They can be purchased online in advance of the show or at the event.

Mainspring is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0