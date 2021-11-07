Sliced hoping to cut their own path as must see destination

Where Betty Jo’s once stood, a new restaurant is starting to shape its own legacy.

Sliced, founded by owners Erin and Chris Gervais and Janel and Jeremy Miller, opened last month in the heart of downtown Winona.

The restaurant was at first an idea of Chris’ design.

“(Chris and Erin) were sad that Zaza’s had closed,” Janel said. “And he said, ‘Maybe we should look at opening up a restaurant. And she said, ‘No I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

It was then, ironically enough, a dinner conversation that brought Janel and Jeremy on board.

“Jeremy and I were going out to dinner with them and we were sitting down and Chris brought up the conversation again,” Janel said. “And so they said ‘Hey, we thought about possibly opening up a pizza place.’ And my husband Jeremy said, ‘I’ve always wanted to own a pizza place.’”

From there, the next question was figuring out who would be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. For that, the job went to Corey Dufault.

Dufault has had experience in the restaurant industry working for Zaza’s. He brought on assistant manager Jon Jacob, a frequent customer at Zaza’s.

When it came to choosing a location, the decision was very easy for the owners: downtown.

“We knew that that we really wanted to help revitalize the downtown area,” Janel said. “We wanted to make sure that there was a really good restaurant down there since there isn’t a whole lot of restaurants down there right now.”

The real question was what building it would call home.

“We looked at the old Betty Jo’s location and it seemed like a really good fit,” Janel said. “We knew that there was some renovations that we wanted to do to help update it a little bit. And it was available for us so we stole it up right away.”

The process of getting the restaurant ready for the opening wasn’t easy, especially when it came to getting equipment delivered.

“Stuff was coming in piece by piece at different times. And we just waited on a lot of things,” Dufault said. “Every piece of equipment that’s in the building is brand new and we had to wait on it to come in.”

“We gutted the entire thing essentially,” Janel added. Dufault also shared that due to the pandemic, there were lots of supply chain issues, which delayed the equipment even further.

Since opening in October, the reactions have been great from the community for Sliced.

“Reaction so far has been mostly positive,” Jacob said. “People are trying everything.”

“We’re selling so many more small pizzas than I ever thought we would,” Dufault added. “And the reason is because people come in and they each want to try a different pizza. So, they’re getting smalls. That will eventually change but it’s just kind of one of those things where people are trying different things.”

Not only have the reactions been positive, but business has been booming.

“We’ve had some days where I’ve done nothing but answer the phone for an hour and a half because it’s ringing off the hook,” Jacob said. “I’ve hung up the phone and had it ring before I’ve got my hand of it.”

Dufault and Jacob are an integral part of Sliced and want to see the restaurant succeed.

“We just wanted to make sure the community knows Sliced wouldn’t be what it is without Corey and Jon,” Janel said. She also added that they are diligent in making sure that every aspect of the restaurant is up to their standard, which is something she appreciates.

Dufault typically spends his time in the kitchen helping the kitchen staff, while Jacob is out front taking care of the service end of things.

“I’m really focused on the kitchen and working really hard with the staff making sure that there’s no confusion or putting the right toppings on what the pizzas are and they’re not making any mistakes on the menu and making sure that if something is or doesn’t look to my standards, it does not get served,” Dufault said. “I would rather throw out a plate of nachos if they don’t look right or they got a wrong topping on then serve it to a customer.”

Jacob’s role has been equally as important, including things behind the scenes.

“Normal day for me is to come in, admin work, paperwork, social media, stuff like that,” he said. “Once the restaurant opens I just kind of float. There are days where I’ve been needed more in the kitchen because we’ve been maybe a little bit more short staffed in the kitchen or busier off the bat than we expected to be. Other days have been front of house on the door, hosting basically.”

All three are very happy with the environment that the restaurant has created and continue to want a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We knew that we wanted to make sure we had a really good kids menu and we wanted to make sure that we had seating for kids as well because we wanted to make sure it was a family restaurant as well,” Janel said.

As for the goals of the restaurant, all three have a similar goal: to make it the place to be in downtown Winona.

“We want to turn it into a restaurant that when people come visit Winona, it’s on the top five on the list of ‘hey, we’ve got to try this place,’” Jacob said.

Sliced is currently hiring and in search of more kitchen staff. Visit Sliced at 66 Center St., or online at slicedwinona.com.

