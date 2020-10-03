Sixteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in WInona County

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday.

This brings to the total number of positive cases in the county to 972.

No new deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 18.

Across Minnesota, 1,434 new cases were reported Saturday, as well as 14 new deaths.

Since the state began keeping record of COVID cases and deaths that have resulted from it, 102,787 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 91,844 people no longer requiring isolation, according to MDH data.

Of those positive cases, 10,699 of them affected health care workers.

In total, 2,073 people have died from COVID-19, MDH revealed, with 1,482 of those victim being residents in long-term care facilities.

Of those infected, 7,846 people have required hospitalization due to a positive test result; 2,170 required hospitalization in an ICU unit.

Thus far, Minnesota has completed 2,116,038 COVID-19 tests and 1,462,532 Minnesota residents have been tested.