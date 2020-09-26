Sixteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday.

This brings the total of positive cases in the county, at least since the state began measuring them, to 887 people.

No new deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 18.

As for the broader state, 1,478 positive cases were reported Saturday, as well as 10 new deaths.

As of Saturday morning, Minnesota has recorded 95,659 positive cases for COVID-19 and 2,004 deaths stemming from it. The state has recorded an additional 52 deaths that are suspected to be caused by COVID-19.

Of the 95,659 reported positive cases the state has reported, 85,259 people no longer require isolation.

Among the reported deaths, approximately 1,444 were residing in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

So far, Minnesota has completed 1,954,715 COVID-19 tests, with 1,368,682 people having been tested.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

