Sixteen more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 663

Sixteen more COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County's total Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Fifteen are newly diagnosed cases, while one is transferred from another county due to a incorrect residence originally determined.
The county's total has reached 663.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Saturday, leaving the total at 17.
No information about the newly added 16 cases was released by state or county officials.
In Minnesota, 929 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 83,588, with 76,650 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,077 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,684,520 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,222,522 residents having been tested.
Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,906.
Of these people, 1,389 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,899 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 247 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 140 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
