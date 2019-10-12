For three years, 6-year-old Julian Franzwa of Goodview fought a battle that many fear: acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
He was able to achieve remission with the disease that was discovered Dec. 23, 2015. Julian’s mother, Kaitlin, who has a background in nursing, brought Julian to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, when she began to notice different symptoms and behavior changes. Blood tests soon confirmed the cause.
His first round of chemotherapy came the next day — Christmas Eve.
“We were there for a week,” Kaitlin said. “So we had to spend Christmas in the hospital, and (he was) getting poked. He was just miserable from steroids and the chemo they started. And one of the nurses wasn’t technically supposed to, but she brought one of the Christmas trees from out in the hallway and brought it into our room just so we could have some sense of Christmas and being together. Something positive in the whole negative of finding out he has cancer.”
Kaitlin said that the treatment and illness was a bit confusing for Julian, as he was too young to fully understand what was happening and why he was being hurt often by needles and other medical procedures.
The Gundersen team, according to Kaitlin, was “absolutely wonderful. I honestly praise them wherever I go.” She recalled them making her feel as if they were family.
“Julian has grown to love every part of his oncology team and the pediatric team there,” she said.
During Julian’s treatments, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped to make the situation a bit easier on the Franzwa family.
Kaitlin said sometimes the family didn’t even need to ask CMN to help. They were just there, helping to pay for things such as meals at the hospital and gasoline.
Kaitlin also said they would have little gifts, such as blankets and stuffed animals, in the rooms for the children.
She also mentioned “play ladies” at the hospitals and clinics, who were people there to help distract Julian during the treatments and keep him entertained.
She recalled when CMN Hospitals gifted Julian tickets to a monster truck show that was in La Crosse during his time in treatment. Julian was able to meet the truck drivers and be up close to the trucks.
The help from CMN Hospitals did not stop at Julian’s health. They also stepped in to help when Kaitlin’s other son was rushed to the hospital after his blood sugar dropped and he became unresponsive. Her insurance company was set to only pay for half of the equipment needed after the hospital stay to keep track of his blood sugar. CMN Hospitals helped pay for the rest of the cost.
The future looks bright and positive for Julian, according to Kaitlin. She says he’s been pretty healthy since treatments concluded, except for a bit of residual effects from the years of chemotherapy.
She said because of his age, he does not remember some of the treatment process very well.
He hopes to one day become a police officer with a K-9 unit.
Julian was named a 2019-20 CMN Hospital Hero earlier this year, and his story will be featured in the CMN Hospitals Radiothon this week.
All money raised during the event will go toward local children.
The three-day event will be held in and broadcasted from the Gundersen Clinic lobby in La Crosse from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Radiothon will be broadcasted on WQCC-FM, WLXR-FM and KQEG-FM. The event will also be shown on the Gundersen Health System YouTube and Facebook pages.
To donate, call 608-784-5437 or go to gundersenhealth.org/cmnhospitals/radiothon.
