Anyone who is experiencing grief, no matter when their loss occurred or where they receive health-care services, is invited to a free, six-week Grief Support Group beginning Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and continuing weekly through Feb. 27.
The group will meet in the historic Watkins Manor House adjacent to Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha in Winona.
This Grief Support Group is offered by Winona Health Hospice. Participants will learn about coping strategies and receive tips for finding moments of joy. Attendees are encouraged to bring their thoughts, questions and challenges. This small-group setting is a comfortable place for people to share their experience with others who are dealing with a loss.
The Grief Support Group is free. Those who have questions or would like to RSVP are invited to call Winona Health Hospice at 507-457-4468.
