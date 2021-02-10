 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Six new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Of the six cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; and one is 40 to 44 years old.

Winona County's totals are now at 4,083 cases and 48 deaths.

According to MDH, as of Monday, 5,441 Winona County residents -- 10.7% of the county -- have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,744 of them having received the second dose, too.

Those that have received the second dose make up 3.4% of the county's population.

Of county residents between 50 to 64 years old, 11.3% have received at least the first dose.

As for those 65 years old or older living in the county, 25.9% have received at least their first dose.

As for neighboring Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Wednesday, raising the county's total to 1,532 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 677 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 469,905, including 37,060 health care workers, with 456,244 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,828,887 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,327,336 residents having been tested.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eleven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,319.

Of these people, 3,983 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,924 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,155 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

As of data reported on Monday, 583,602 Minnesotans or about 10.5% of the state have at least received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 168,495 — 3% of the state — have received both doses.

Of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 11.2% have received at least one dose.

As for Minnesotans 65 years old and older, 28.1% have received at least the first dose.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US will sanction those behind Myanmar coup

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News