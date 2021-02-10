Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday

Six new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Of the six cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; and one is 40 to 44 years old.

Winona County's totals are now at 4,083 cases and 48 deaths.

According to MDH, as of Monday, 5,441 Winona County residents -- 10.7% of the county -- have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,744 of them having received the second dose, too.

Those that have received the second dose make up 3.4% of the county's population.

Of county residents between 50 to 64 years old, 11.3% have received at least the first dose.

As for those 65 years old or older living in the county, 25.9% have received at least their first dose.

As for neighboring Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Wednesday, raising the county's total to 1,532 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 677 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.