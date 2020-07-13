Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 150

Six new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 150.
County officials, earlier during the pandemic, said that information about each individual case will not be released to attempt to protect the privacy of the patients.
In June, though, about 58% of the county's new cases involved people younger than 25. It has not been released if this trend has continued into July.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Winona County since April, leaving the total at 15.
In Minnesota, 499 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the total to 42,772 cases with 37,199 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of the state's positive cases, 4,104 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 768,989 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,502.
Of the state's deaths, 1,172 were people living within long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 4,424 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 247 remaining in hospitals Monday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
