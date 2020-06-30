Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now at 119

Six new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 119.
No information about these new cases was released to help protect the privacy of the patients.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced, leaving the total at 15.
In Minnesota, 36,303 of 605,316 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 31,601 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,441 having died.
Statewide, 4,054 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 270 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
