Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one removed from county's total

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, after two days in a row of no new local positive cases.

One case was also removed from the county's total, which may be the result of residency in another state, case duplication or false positive tests.

The county's total has reached 284 cases, with 17 of these patients having died.

No information about these cases was released Wednesday morning by state or county officials.

In Minnesota, 567 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 66,618, with 60,242 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 7,406 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,308,264 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,020,926 residents having been tested.

Seventeen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,738.

Of these people, 1,295 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.