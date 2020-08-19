Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one removed from county's total

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, after two days in a row of no new local positive cases.
One case was also removed from the county's total, which may be the result of residency in another state, case duplication or false positive tests.
The county's total has reached 284 cases, with 17 of these patients having died.
No information about these cases was released Wednesday morning by state or county officials.
In Minnesota, 567 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 66,618, with 60,242 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 7,406 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,308,264 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,020,926 residents having been tested.
Seventeen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,738.
Of these people, 1,295 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,988 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 321 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 152 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.